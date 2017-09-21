Ranga, country fun and jobs on offer in new Ipswich bar

WELCOME home Ranga.

Thousands of people have sat on him, he's bucked off more cowboys and cow girls than most other bulls and now the infamous bucking bull has arrived at his new home in the Top of Town.

He's taken up prime location in the abandoned Metropole Hotel building as the first fixture of country western bar Johnny Ringo's new Ipswich venue. Just like Ranga has had a makeover prior to his Ipswich debut, the iconic multi-storey Brisbane St bar is in the thick of renovations as evidence of its past life is washed away, ripped up and replaced with its new country look.

Redevelopment work started this week and organisers expect the venue to be ready for the first cowboys and cowgirls in time for grand opening night on October 6.

Jonny Ringo's, an American Western themed honky-tonk party bar, is popular in Brisbane for live country music, "Ranga" the resident mechanical bull, Daisy Dukes Karaoke Hall and barbecue menu meals.

Owners will open the "whole shebang, kit and kaboodle" in Ipswich, filling a gap in the city's night life market made in the wake of Hotel Metropole's closure. Fans of the country hospitality scene who want to get involved in the boot-scooting fun are invited to throw their hats in the ring for multiple employment opportunities.

Operations manager Alec McCluskey said there were up to 20 roles available for passionate hard workers.

"We are very excited about employing Ipswich locals and look forward to becoming part of the community for many years to come," Mr McCluskey said.

The bull is in the building ready to ride at the proposed launch of Johnny Ringos in the Hotel Metropole building on October 6. Rob Williams

Johnny Ringos jobs

If you are a dynamic and motivated individual who is passionate about the hospitality industry please email your resume to marketing@johnnyringos.com.au

Casual chef / cook, two positions available.

A minimum two years post qualification is a must, with experience in fast paced kitchens for all night shifts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Bar positions, 15

These roles are casual with 15 to 20 hours per week on offer. An RSA is required.

While bar experience is preferred, it is not essential for right the applicants.

Venue manager

Reporting to the director, the manager will be responsible for the day to day operations of the venue. Excellent knowledge of operations, attention to detail, great communication, multi-tasking and organizational skills and experience working in a late night / high volume bar environment and other conditions are essential.