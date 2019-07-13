Rampant fuel thief will pay back every cent

A SERIAL fuel thief was told he will pay back "every cent" of the $670 of petrol he stole this year.

Paul Dunn, 36, from Redbank pleaded guilty to nine charges of stealing in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

He drove off from petrol stations without paying on nine separate occasions between April 19 and July 4.

The value of fuel stolen ranged between $57 and $95.

Defence lawyer Allana Davie of Legal Aid said the unemployed truck driver and father of two was in financial trouble and just didn't have the money to pay.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told him he could pay back every cent in restitution and fined him $1000.

She asked him how he would feel if a boss told him he wasn't getting paid for the money because he just didn't have the money.

Dunn was warned a jail sentence awaited if he was back in court for stealing again.

Convictions were recorded.