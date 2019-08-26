Rampant Eagles draw first blood

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Goodna Eagles got their Grand Slam attempt underway in style with a 34-10 Division Two triumph over the Brethren.

A-Grade coach Corey Kirk reluctantly collected man of the match honours after orchestrating the result.

The Goodna stalwart said he addressed his teammates prior to kick off about the importance of getting the grand slam campaign off to a winning start and they all bought in.

He said it was hoped the performance had set a precedent for the remainder of the finals.

"Everyone wanted it today," he said.

"That was the first piece of the puzzle. Happy to get that one locked away."

It was a blue and white ambush in the opening stages. For seven consecutive sets Brothers threw all they could muster at the try line but the Eagles resisted. When they got their hands on the ball, they went all the way to register points.

"That is pretty demoralising when you have that much possession and can't get any reward, and the other team gets the ball and goes the length of the field," Kirk said.

He had been worried the early workload would drain the petrol from his big men but they were tireless.

Brothers would not go quietly. The club's greatest strength is its spirit and Kirk paid credit to their commitment.

"That's Brothers," he said. "They play right to the siren. Credit to them for that. We were just better on the day.

"In big games like that you just want your boys to keep turning up and our middle kept turning up today."

An intense rivalry exists between the clubs and it was no surprise that the match got heated.

Tensions boiled over late in the second half as Goodna overpowered the Raceview men. A scuffle ensued and each outfit had a combatant sin binned.

"I just said to my boys to make sure the game was in the bag before you go and react to anything because I don't want to do it with 12," Kirk said.

Kirk said in comparison to the A-grade titles he had won previously, the division two final was more about mateship and enjoyment.

"It was really fun out there," he said.

"The heat went away. It was a really beautiful time of day.

"A-grade you have got to work a lot harder and be a lot fitter. It is a lot tougher. You have 150 training sessions over the season.

"To do it off one training session and it was really just a bit of touch footy, it's pretty rewarding."

Reflecting on the loss Brothers coach Corey Picker lamented the failure of his team to capitalise on a glut of possession in the opening stanza.

"We had them in the first 10 minutes," he said.

"We should have scored a few more tries but didn't capitalise.

"As soon as we let Goodna get a roll on that was it. Of course I'm disappointed but these boys are still young and they will learn from it.

"It has been a good season and we'll see how we go next year."

Picker said he had faith Brothers would bounce back when it meets Goodna in major semi-finals for all three senior grades next weekend.

State of Play

RLI Division Two Grand Final: Goodna Eagles 34 def Brothers 10.