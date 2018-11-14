Rambo helps Sean score the big win

IT was a trip to a pet supplies store like any other, but it was one that delivered a $5000 bonus for one lucky shopper from Walloon.

Thanks to The Queensland Times City Pride campaign, leasing officer and proud local Sean Lawlor now has five thousand reasons to smile after winning the third and final major prize draw.

Mr Lawlor went to Ipswich Pet and Aquarium Centre to get some feed for his three sheep who were feeling the effects of the drought. Mr Lawlor filled out the entry form and now has $5000 to spend on whatever he wants across Ipswich.

"I simply went to buy some sheep food. I'm a regular at the store and that's when I got my entry form,” Mr Lawlor said. "I'm on 10 acres and I have five sheep that help keep the grass down.

"I named one Rambo. My wife calls two Crimson and Clover, plus two more don't have names yet.”

Mr Lawlor thought it was a telemarketer when he got the call telling him he was $5000 richer.

"It was quite a shock, but supporting local business is something I've always done. I don't believe in online shopping. I've always gone to bricks and mortar stores,” he said.

"First thing I'm going to do is get the brakes fixed on my car, then some early Christmas shopping, plus maybe a little holiday.”

QT general manager David Box said the campaign was a big success and Mr Lawlor's win brings the total amount given away to $10,000.

"Supporting our local businesses is vital to Ipswichand our local economy,” Mr Box said.

"City Pride has been a big hit and it's been great to see so many thousands of entries pouring in from people who have actively supported the campaign designed to keep every dollar spent in Ipswich.”

He also said the City Pride campaign wouldn't be possible without the support of foundation partners St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital and University of Southern Queensland, plus sponsor Brassall Shopping Centre.