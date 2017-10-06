Rally against mega mine organised for Ipswich

A RALLY against a mega-mine proposal will be held in Ipswich.

The protest is one of many to be held across the state, organised by action group Stop Adani.

Tomorrow's Ipswich rally will be held at D'arcy Doyle Place and follows Monday night's ABC Four Corners episode detailing Adani's 'dubious dealings' in India.

Adani is a corporate colossus, the biggest importer of coal in India and a major corporate player.

The program raises allegations of environmental irresponsibility and damage, breaches of government conditions, and corruption.

Adani is the ultimate owner of the giant, proposed Carmichael Mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin.

The State Government has granted the operators unlimited access to ground water for 60 years.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has stood by the proposal saying it means 10,000 jobs for regional Queenslanders, however, there are doubts around the number of jobs to be created.

During court proceedings in 2015, Adani's expert witness said the project would create 1500 jobs, but publicly, Adani has maintained the figure of 10,000 which is also being touted by the State Government.

For months, Four Corners has been digging into the business practices of the Adani Group, the ABC's program summary says.

"This is the corporate colossus that plans to build Australia's biggest mine site.

"While attempting to film and gather information about Adani's operations, the Four Corners team had their cameras shut down, their footage deleted and were questioned for hours by police.

"The team were left in no doubt that their investigations into the Indian company triggered the police action.

The rally

When: October 7, 9am to 10am

Where: D'arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich