Rallies won't heal rift in community

CHANGES: Six mayoral candidates have called on Acting Mayor Paul Tully to step aside.

IN RESPONSE to "Six mayoral candidates call on Tully to step aside" (QT 23/07), on August 4, members of the Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association will hold a rally outside the council chambers.

A media statement dated July 9 states: "The Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association Inc is asking for your support to demand the Ipswich City Council - 10 councillors CEO, CFO and acting mayor be suspended and or dismissed."

The media release on their event Facebook page also states the association "believes the conditions may have been met for the State Government to intervene, dissolve the council and appoint administrators until fresh elections can be held".

The alliance of failed candidates wants a new election in 10 divisions. Does it all start to make sense now?

The original idea was pitched by Paul Rix, in 2016, who is now running for mayor. The board members, on their website, include Peter Robinson who is running for mayor, Jim Dodrill, and James Fazl who also ran and failed to get a seat in the council in 2016.

I'm a failed candidate myself. I want a seat on the council, too, but not like this.

I feel speaking out will make a few more enemies for myself but I feel for the genuine $20 a year regular mum and dad financial members of this group. The group started to become very vocal when the CCC started investigating, doing their job, and that proves we don't need an ICAC after all.

It's just a political stunt and it has been working well.

We don't need hate, we don't need rallies, we don't need false complaints, none of that is healthy for the place we all want to share.

CATE CARTER

Wulkuraka