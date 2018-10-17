Raising the 'Doh' for sick kids and Camp Quality

ON THE ROAD: Paul and Julie Byrne are taking part in the Camp Quality EsCARpade.

ON THE ROAD: Paul and Julie Byrne are taking part in the Camp Quality EsCARpade. Rob Williams

DRESSED as two of television's most famous cartoon characters, Paul and Julie Byrne from Thagoona hope to make kids around New South Wales smile when they take part in the upcoming Camp Quality esCarpade.

The pair will depart Ipswich this Friday for a week-long motoring adventure where they will travel thousands of kilometres to raise money for kids who are battling cancer.

This year's route will start from Bathurst and finish in Wagga Wagga.

This will be the sixth year the couple have taken part in the esCarpade. They first took part in the event because their son Alex was diagnosed with a tumour on his spine when he was six months old. Camp Quality greatly helped them in their time of need, and now they are doing their part to help other families.

"The esCarpade is a good coping mechanism for a lot of people who have been through a cancer journey with their kids," Mrs Byrne said.

"There are a good mixture of people who come on the trip. You have people who want to do something better for society and want to help out Camp Quality.

"You also have people who are touched or who are affected by someone they know that has had cancer and they want to do their little bit.

"And then you have the parents who have lost a child or had cancer, and they have been through that incredible, hard journey.

"The kids have Camp Quality to have fun, and this is the adults time to have fun."

Paul and Julie Byrne are taking part in the Camp Quality EsCARpade. Rob Williams

Since then, they believe they have raised more than $220,000 for Camp Quality.

The husband and wife duo make the trip with friends of theirs. While the Byrnes' dress up as Homer and Marge Simpson, their friends dress up as Smurfs and characters from Scooby Doo.

Mr Byrne said everyone loved their costumes.

"We decided to go with The Simpsons this year because nearly all the kids know who The Simpsons are," he said.

"During the trip we take time out to go and visit local schools and the kids get a real kick out of seeing us dressed up in our costumes.

"It's all good fun and we love doing it."

He would urge anyone who is looking to go on an adventure and help a worthy cause to consider signing up for the esCarpade next year.

"We all have a blast doing this," he said.

"You really should put this on your bucket list."

This year, more than 70 cars are expected to take part in the journey.

To find out more about the event, or to donate, log onto https://fundraise.campquality.org.au/event/camp-quality-escarpade.