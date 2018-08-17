Raise your glass and help beat breast cancer

RAISE your glass, and money for charity at Saturday's Bubbles for Boobs event, raising money for breast cancer support and research.

Orion Hotel Functions Manager Kate Adamson said this was the second year in a row they had hosted the event.

"I created the event last year,” Ms Adamson said.

"I used to work in radiation oncology.”

Proceeds from ticket sales and raffles will go to two deserving charities Mummy's Wish and the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Last year the Orion Hotel collected $4000 and this year Ms Adamson hopes to sell around 150 tickets and raise $6000.

All ticket holders will be given an Aparol Spritz on arrival and can chose some great food from grazing platters while listenting to live entertainment.

Comedian Mandy Nolan will speak on the day and local musician Taylor Witton will perform.

Local businesses have also donated some great prizes for raffles and auctions.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation is aiming for a future where a breast cancer diagnosis is no longer fatal, their latest campaign is zero deaths from breast cancer by 2030.

Statistics show breast cancer is on the rise and is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia, it is also the most common cancer for Queensland women, representing 28 per cent of all cancers in women.

About 3,300 women are diagnosed in Queensland each year. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the age of 85 and about 25 men are diagnosed in Queensland each year.

Australia wide, it is estimated that in 2018 18,235 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed and 3,128 women and 28 men will die.

Today, despite the advances made in research so far, there are still eight deaths from the disease each day.

Bubbles for Boobs is being held on Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Orion Hotel.

Tickets are still available and cost $55.

Call the Orion Hotel to book on 3470 5549.