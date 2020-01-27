Raise a cup to help collect funds for our brave firefighters

RAISE a cuppa and enjoy a morning tea with your friends and family this weekend to help donate funds to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

The special morning tea will be held at Glebe Road Uniting Church on Saturday, February 1 from 2-4pm.

The event will feature a silent auction, raffles, a music concert by Sarah Styles and tea offerings from Dona Perera of Tranquil Tea.

Entry is free but all guests are asked to bring along a plate to share

Guests must RSVP by Wednesday, January 29 by sending an email through to thebigcuppa2020@gmail.com or by phoning Louisa Janke on 0403 597 479.