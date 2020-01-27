Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dona Perera of Tranquil Tea.
Dona Perera of Tranquil Tea.
News

Raise a cup to help collect funds for our brave firefighters

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
27th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAISE a cuppa and enjoy a morning tea with your friends and family this weekend to help donate funds to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

The special morning tea will be held at Glebe Road Uniting Church on Saturday, February 1 from 2-4pm.

The event will feature a silent auction, raffles, a music concert by Sarah Styles and tea offerings from Dona Perera of Tranquil Tea.

Entry is free but all guests are asked to bring along a plate to share

Guests must RSVP by Wednesday, January 29 by sending an email through to thebigcuppa2020@gmail.com or by phoning Louisa Janke on 0403 597 479.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteer firefighter named as Ipswich’s Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Volunteer firefighter named as Ipswich’s Citizen of the Year

        News A passionate community volunteer of the Rural Fire Service and SES has been honoured for her dedication to the city.

        Man covered in burns after gas bottle explodes

        premium_icon Man covered in burns after gas bottle explodes

        News A PATIENT was taken to hospital with burns to his face, chest, back and arm...

        Can you celebrate Australia Day without Vegemite snags?

        premium_icon Can you celebrate Australia Day without Vegemite snags?

        Food & Entertainment Butchers are ready for the busiest period on the calendar behind Christmas. Are you...

        Teenager charged following alleged assault in Goodna

        premium_icon Teenager charged following alleged assault in Goodna

        News A man was taken to hospital after sustaining serious head injuries.