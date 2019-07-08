Menu
Here's when the rain will clear for school holidays

Greg Osborn
by
8th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
IPSWICH is set to dry out in the days ahead after a brief spell of rainy weather.

Bureau meteorologist Jess Gardener said from Friday through to 9am this morning just over 6mm fell in gauges across the region, with the heaviest falls early this morning.

"A fair amount of moisture has been pushing in from the coast over the last few days, but that will clear from today," Gardener said.

It comes after a rather dry June where only 21mm was recorded, well below the mean average of 51mm.

Residents will wake to sunny skies tomorrow and those conditions will continue into Wednesday and Thursday.

The best of the weather will arrive just in time for the weekend, with blue skies forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As the conditions clear overhead there will be a corresponding drop with the minimum temperature.

Tomorrow will start out at around 8C but the mercury will gradually fall over the coming days with Sunday expecting 3C.

Maximum temperatures however will be fairly stable, fluctuating between 25C-22C.

