Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Showers are expected to persist throughout Easter Sunday and into Monday.
Showers are expected to persist throughout Easter Sunday and into Monday.
Weather

Rainy Easter to develop into wet week for Ipswich

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
4th Apr 2021 9:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IPSWICH has woken – and is waking up – to a rainy Easter Sunday.

A gentle pitter-patter may be a calming start to the day but it’s bad news for anyone planning to spend their Easter outdoors, with wet weather to continue, according to the weather bureau.

Bureau of Meteorology’s James Thompson said showers would persist throughout the day across Ipswich.

LOCAL NEWS: Woman hospitalised after car smash into pole

“Cloudy skies and some showers are around for most of the day,” Mr Thompson said.

“Not non-stop rain, just showers, which sort of means it’s going to be on and off throughout the day.

“Probably not the best day to go sunbaking.”

The rain is expected to ramp up.

“Showers will probably increase a little bit into Monday, with Monday having the chance of some heavy rain,” he said.

“There is quite a deep trough expected through South East Queensland and, with that, there’s the chance for some heavy rainfall on Monday in Ipswich.

“There is a chance of storms, but just a small chance.”

LOCAL NEWS: REVEALED: Ipswich’s top spot to brunch as voted by you

The rain is expected to clear up from Tuesday.

He said temperatures would remain lower than average for the time of year, with a top of 26C expected for Sunday and a top of 25C expected for Monday.

“Not true Winter conditions but cooler than the Autumn average,” he said.

Read news by Ebony Graveur.

easter weekend ipswich weather weather forecast
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ipswich’s top spot to brunch as voted by you

        Premium Content REVEALED: Ipswich’s top spot to brunch as voted by you

        Business Ipswich’s favourite place to grab brunch boasts massive 179-item menu

        Corrupt council CEO pockets sale profit of $300k

        Corrupt council CEO pockets sale profit of $300k

        Crime Convicted Ipswich council CEO pockets profit of almost $300k

        BREAKING: Man struck by tractor in horror workplace incident

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man struck by tractor in horror workplace incident

        News A pedestrian has been badly hurt after he was struck by a tractor

        Paramedics sent to scene of three-car crash

        Premium Content Paramedics sent to scene of three-car crash

        News Seven people have been assessed following a multi-car collision