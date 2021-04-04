Rainy Easter to develop into wet week for Ipswich

Showers are expected to persist throughout Easter Sunday and into Monday.

IPSWICH has woken – and is waking up – to a rainy Easter Sunday.

A gentle pitter-patter may be a calming start to the day but it’s bad news for anyone planning to spend their Easter outdoors, with wet weather to continue, according to the weather bureau.

Bureau of Meteorology’s James Thompson said showers would persist throughout the day across Ipswich.

“Cloudy skies and some showers are around for most of the day,” Mr Thompson said.

“Not non-stop rain, just showers, which sort of means it’s going to be on and off throughout the day.

“Probably not the best day to go sunbaking.”

The rain is expected to ramp up.

“Showers will probably increase a little bit into Monday, with Monday having the chance of some heavy rain,” he said.



“There is quite a deep trough expected through South East Queensland and, with that, there’s the chance for some heavy rainfall on Monday in Ipswich.

“There is a chance of storms, but just a small chance.”

The rain is expected to clear up from Tuesday.

He said temperatures would remain lower than average for the time of year, with a top of 26C expected for Sunday and a top of 25C expected for Monday.

“Not true Winter conditions but cooler than the Autumn average,” he said.



