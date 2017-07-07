Rainy day ahead of near freezing cold snap in Ipswich

Rain is expected to continue into lunchtime before clearing up for the weekend.

A WET weather morning is ahead for Ipswich but conditions will change heading into the weekend.

Already showers have greeted those waking up and the Bureau of Meteorology says there is more on the way.

A band of rain stretching across the state from the west will continue to bring showers but totals for Ipswich are only expected to reach about 10mms.

By Saturday the rain will have cleared up to make way for a bright and sunny weekend.

Although Sunday will be a reminder this is winter following an unseasonably warm Thursday when temps hit 26 degrees.

On Sunday morning, temperatures will plummet to a chilly three degrees overnight before lifting back up to a minimum of seven degrees on Sunday morning.

The BoM's rain forecast for today.

Today's top will be 22 degrees and the same maximum temperature is expected for the weekend.

This week's forecast

Saturday

Max: 22 degrees

Min: 7

Sunday

Max: 21

Min: 3

Monday

Max: 20

Min: 6

Tuesday

Max: 22

Min: 6