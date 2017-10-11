30°
Rainy conditions will stick around for more than a week

Emma Clarke
by

Yes, it's still raining.

The wet and muggy conditions will stick around in Ipswich at least until next Tuesday with the chance of a thunder storm later in the week.

Cloudy conditions and isolated showers are forecast every day for the next seven days.

Temperatures will peak at 30 degrees today, still slightly above the October average, with minimums as low as 13 degrees forecast on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the city will be quite muggy as well as the dew point temperature nudges 20 degrees.

Dew point temperatures from 15 degrees and above feel "muggy, quite uncomfortable and oppressive'.

Ipswich Queensland Times
