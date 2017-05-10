Raining, pouring: Wet roads to strike SEQ peak hour

EVENING peak hour could be another wet affair as rain from as far north as Central Queensland makes it way down south this afternoon, forecasters say.

While the rainfall in southeast Queensland is not expected to be major, it will still be enough to urge motorists to drive to the conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vinord Anind said some northwestern areas outside of Rockhampton, Emerald and other areas along the Capricornia Coast had received up to 80mm in the past 24 hours and could expect more rain this afternoon, with some of that rain expected to track to the state's south by this afternoon.

"Rain has been falling around the Capricornia Coast, such as near Rockhampton and the Gladstone areas, since yesterday with some of that rain now coming down here today, although it won't be here for long," Mr Anind said.

Mr Anind said the Maroochydore area had received the majority of the overnight rain on the Sunshine Coast, with between 10mm and 25mm recorded in some areas between Noosa, Gympie, out to Kingaroy and back down towards Redcliffe.

"The Maroochydore region is getting most of the rain so far," he said.

"In the past 24 hours, Brisbane itself has only received about 5mm in 24 hours, with areas south of Redcliffe receiving the highest total, in the area of 5mm or 6mm."

He said Brisbane could expect up to another 10mm by this afternoon, making a total of about 20mm in 24 hours.

"At the end of the day, we're expecting between 10mm to 15mm around Brisbane city, the airport, Redcliffe, down towards Beenleigh and surrounding areas," he said.

"It's developing now and will hang around most of the day, possibly hitting or staying through peak hour.

"There's no heavy or flooding rain expected, just enough rain that could cause issues due to wet conditions so motorists should take the usual precautions."

After today, the rest of the week should be mostly sunny with light showers a slim, daily possibility in Brisbane. Saturday has the most chance of rain, with 50 per cent chance of receiving up to 2mm.

Brisbane temperatures will remain steady for the week, with an average minimum of between 13 to 16 degrees and an average daily maximum of between 22 and 24 degrees daily.