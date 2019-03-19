Rainfall transforms farmers' outlook for season

WELCOME RAIN: Billy Jackwitz on the family farm at Lowood, which received 110mm over the weekend.

WATCHING the storm clouds roll in brings not just much-needed rain, but a renewed sense of hope for Lowood grower Andrew Jackwitz and his family.

Over the weekend his farm received about 110mm in their first proper downpour since just before Christmas.

He said the last significant bit of rainfall fell in the middle of December.

"It's been terribly dry," Andrew said.

"The underground water has been getting lower and lower every week.

"(The rain) just makes everything look better, it freshens the place up. It was just beautiful. It gives you a bit more hope."

He runs the 445ha family operation alongside wife Roslyn and is joined on the land by sons Jayke and Billy.

Andrew said recent weather allowed them to look forward to the rest of the year with a positive outlook.

"We can start our winter season now with a bit of a smile on our faces," Andrew said.

"Hopefully we'll keep getting a bit more. It will break some ground down.

"The ground has been that dry that there are cracks. We couldn't have got any better (rain)."

Broccoli, cauliflower and green bean crops already in the ground have livened up thanks to the rain and onions and cabbage have just been planted.

"We've been planting for the last three weeks and we've been struggling for water," he said.

"It gives us a couple of weeks break now where we won't have to use much water. We were watering the ground down to plant but now we've got moisture in the soil. Everything's responded beautifully.

"It hasn't helped the aquifer. It will just break some ground down and we'll have a bit of moisture profile in the ground now to start our winter production."

It was a similar story for Brett Bormann, who manages two farms at Brightview and Coominya for Qualipac.

His paddocks at Brightview received 81mm and land at Coominya got 83mm over the weekend.

"We hope this isn't the last lot of rain before winter," he said.

"Hopefully we've got some more rain coming this week. We'll need a lot more to get the creeks flowing.

"We've got pumpkins in at the moment and it's going to give them a good spring up. They're all starting to flower now. Hopefully we get a good crop out of them."

Where the rain fell

WE welcomed some much needed rain across the weekend and the love was shared around the south east.

Ipswich as well as the Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Scenic Rim regions all received a welcome drenching.

Bureau of Meteorology records showed Ipswich received 22mm on Saturday and a further 31mm from Sunday to Tuesday.

Esk recorded 34.4mm on Saturday, 14.8mm on Monday and 8.6mm on Tuesday.

Gatton recorded 16.8mm on Saturday, 6.4mm on Sunday, 21.4mm on Monday and 4.2mm on Tuesday.

On Saturday Boonah recorded 41mm and had 15mm the day before.

There are chances for further storms later in the week for Ipswich with a 60% chance of rain on both Thursday and Friday.