Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Parker at his property on Egerton Street in Bundamba. Tom's shed was destroyed by fire in December. Photo: Rob Williams
Tom Parker at his property on Egerton Street in Bundamba. Tom's shed was destroyed by fire in December. Photo: Rob Williams
News

Rainfall relief for Ipswich resident

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
21st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEAVY Rainfall across Ipswich during the weekend has delivered much needed relief for residents, especially in Bundamba.

Bundamba resident Tom Parker said he was glad to hear of the heavy rainfall during the weekend especially after almost losing his property to fires last year in December.

“We were at Tweed Heads when we heard about the rainfall in Ipswich,” Mr Parker said.

“Everything is so green now,” he said.

During the December fires that ravaged bushland in parts of Ipswich Mr Parker lost his shed and boat.

“Our shed was insured for and we were glad when we found out the claim went through so quickly – we didn’t think it would go through so quickly with the amount of claims the insurance companies would’ve received,” Mr Parker said.

Mr Parker’s boat was not insured; however, he is glad that everything will be back on track soon for his family.

“Things could be worse you know, we’re happy that we’re getting a brand new shed, better than the one before and that we can get on with everything,” he said.

Mr Parker said that if it wasn’t for emergency services dousing his house with water, he would’ve lost his house too.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded the wettest rainfall of the year during the weekend with 67.2mm recorded.

Rain for the rest of the week won’t be as heavy but Ipswich can expect some constant showers with rain expected to fall between 0.4mm and 6mm.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plainland developer comments on calls for 24-hour gym

        premium_icon Plainland developer comments on calls for 24-hour gym

        News Accoding to local athletes, a gym at Plainland would make a “motza” with limited safe exercise facilities available nearby. Here’s what the developer had to say

        Scenic Rim restaurant wins over tastebuds of food judges

        premium_icon Scenic Rim restaurant wins over tastebuds of food judges

        News Popular restaurant wins prestigious food competition for its food and atmosphere

        Budding ‘scientist’s’ prized marijuana plant seized

        premium_icon Budding ‘scientist’s’ prized marijuana plant seized

        News A self-proclaimed scientist planned to make CBD oil from his plant

        Severe storm warning issued for southeast

        premium_icon Severe storm warning issued for southeast

        Weather A severe storm warning has been issued for southeast Queensland