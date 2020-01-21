Rainfall relief for Ipswich resident

Tom Parker at his property on Egerton Street in Bundamba. Tom's shed was destroyed by fire in December. Photo: Rob Williams

HEAVY Rainfall across Ipswich during the weekend has delivered much needed relief for residents, especially in Bundamba.

Bundamba resident Tom Parker said he was glad to hear of the heavy rainfall during the weekend especially after almost losing his property to fires last year in December.

“We were at Tweed Heads when we heard about the rainfall in Ipswich,” Mr Parker said.

“Everything is so green now,” he said.

During the December fires that ravaged bushland in parts of Ipswich Mr Parker lost his shed and boat.

“Our shed was insured for and we were glad when we found out the claim went through so quickly – we didn’t think it would go through so quickly with the amount of claims the insurance companies would’ve received,” Mr Parker said.

Mr Parker’s boat was not insured; however, he is glad that everything will be back on track soon for his family.

“Things could be worse you know, we’re happy that we’re getting a brand new shed, better than the one before and that we can get on with everything,” he said.

Mr Parker said that if it wasn’t for emergency services dousing his house with water, he would’ve lost his house too.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded the wettest rainfall of the year during the weekend with 67.2mm recorded.

Rain for the rest of the week won’t be as heavy but Ipswich can expect some constant showers with rain expected to fall between 0.4mm and 6mm.