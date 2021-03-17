Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of the rollover on Rainbow Beach Road on Tuesday. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
The scene of the rollover on Rainbow Beach Road on Tuesday. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
News

Rainbow rollover witness ‘can’t see how they survived’

Shelley Strachan
17th Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rainbow Beach resident and a passionate advocate for improvements on the Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach Roads, Tony Stewart, has expressed his relief and disbelief that the occupants of the car involved in yesterday's rollover on the Rainbow Beach Road walked away with minor injuries.

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash on Rainbow Beach Road on Tuesday where two people were taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
Emergency crews at the scene of the crash on Rainbow Beach Road on Tuesday where two people were taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

Occupants out of car in Rainbow Beach rollover

The car carrying two people rolled about a kilometre from the Tin Can Bay Road intersection and both occupants were at first thought to be trapped.

Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and be in the running to win $20,000

 

" I came home past it as the ambulance was leaving and can't see how they survived," Mr Stewart said.

"Must have been airbags that saved them. The look made me feel sick," he said.

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash on Rainbow Beach Road on Tuesday. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
Emergency crews at the scene of the crash on Rainbow Beach Road on Tuesday. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

Mr Stewart has spent years campaigning to get more pullover bays and overtaking lanes on both roads, which have only become busier as the local population has grown and visitations from the south east corner have skyrocketed since COVID.

He said he had still had no word from Gympie Regional Council on the fate of a petition to demand those changes "but will keep trying".

"Easter is coming in a hurry, so hope everyone stays safe."

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash on Rainbow Beach Road. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
Emergency crews at the scene of the crash on Rainbow Beach Road. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
gympie crashes gympie roads
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suspicious vehicle fire ignites community concerns

        Premium Content Suspicious vehicle fire ignites community concerns

        Crime Police allege the suspects doused an SUV in accelerant before setting it alight

        Clothing thief punches David Jones worker

        Premium Content Clothing thief punches David Jones worker

        News A man punched a female worker in the face when she tried to stop him stealing

        Brave teen remembered for strength in cancer battle

        Premium Content Brave teen remembered for strength in cancer battle

        News An Ipswich teenager is being remembered for her incredible strength and positivity...

        Queensland’s deadliest regions for prostate cancer

        Premium Content Queensland’s deadliest regions for prostate cancer

        Health Some men face an “unacceptable” higher risk of dying from prostate cancer

        • 17th Mar 2021 5:34 AM