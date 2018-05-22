Rainbow flags fly high at uni

USQ students (L to R) Krystle Scott, Athena Mejos and Haylee Hutchinson helped raise the rainbow flag at USQ Ipswich.

RAINBOW flags flew proudly over USQ last week to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

The university was tinted in rainbow colours with a number of activities held at Toowoomba, Springfield and Ipswich to show the university's support of the LGBTIQ community and USQ's Ally Network.

The Ally Network aims to provide a safe zone and visible support network for students and staff who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex or queer.

As part of activities to mark the day, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Students and Communities) Carl Rallings helped hoist the flag with USQ representatives.

Mr Rallings said it was an important occasion for the USQ community.

"USQ's recognition of this day continues the strong tradition of the University taking a stand against discrimination, promoting an inclusive community and actively demonstrating our commitment to diversity and inclusion,” he said.