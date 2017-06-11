BREAKING: Winternats cancelled due to wet weather

UPDATE 11.09AM:

TODAY'S racing at Willowbank has been cancelled.

After taking hours to examine the BoM radar and weather conditions, organisers of the Winternationals have announced it will not go ahead today.

So far, organisers say, no rain has fallen on Willowbank. At this stage the event will kick off at midday.

"The Gulf Western Oil 50th Winternationals, presented by the City of Ipswich, has been cancelled due to inclement weather," a Willowbank Raceway spokesperson said.

"Rain overnight and this morning prevented any racing and with heavy showers forecast for the late morning and afternoon, the raceway's board of management reluctantly called the meeting off.

"Ten hours of racing was required to complete the final day of the Winternationals and with each drenching of the track requiring three hours to bring it to a safe standard, there was no possibility of finishing the event today."

Organisers said safety had to remain their number one priority.

"In winter months, racing is not able to be conducted into the night, for safety reasons," they said,

"As the safety of racers, crew and the public is paramount, there was no alternative to cancellation of the event.

"Spectator admission tickets must be retained and are valid when presented at the gate for the next six months at any event at Willowbank Raceway.

"Interstate and overseas spectators should post their tickets to the Willowbank office, with account details allowing a refund."

INITIAL 10.30AM: AFTER completing three days of the Winternats, the finals may not go ahead due to wet weather.

Organisers are now discussing whether today's event will go ahead as normal after rain overnight.

"The Willowbank Management team are currently assessing the weather forecast for today and will make an announcement about today's racing shortly," organisers posted on Facebook at 7.23am this morning.

"We've still had no rain here at Willowbank, just grey skies," the announcers told the crowd at 10.30am,

"Hopefully we will get everything going by 12pm."

For those lucky enough to enjoy their Friday off work, there was plenty of action and colour around the track as the 50th Winternationals got off to a roaring start at Willowbank Raceway.

With clear skies and signature dry Ipswich winter weather blessing on Friday, organisers are now hoping the showers will hold off long enough for the major events to proceed without a hitch.

Today was planned to start at 8am with plans to include an even bigger program of drag racing action.

If the event today goes ahead it will kick off at about midday with Round 3 of the Super Street category continue through to the finals in the premier classes from about 5.30pm.

Check out the Willowbank Raceway Facebook page for live updates.