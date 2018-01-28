Menu
Rain welcome relief from feared heat

Emma Clarke
by

THE threat of potential scorching temperatures in Ipswich this week has been reduced with thunderstorms and rain forecast right through to next weekend.

Early forecasts showed temperatures in the city were expected to reach as high as 36°C by Wednesday but the wet weather on Sunday is forecast to persist at least for the next few days, dampening down the hot weather.

It's a welcome relief with forecast maximum temperatures now expected to reach a comfortable 28 on Thursday, 25 on Friday and 26 on Saturday.

Wednesday will struggle to reach 34°C and Monday and Tuesday will be even cooler with maximums of 32°C forecast, inline with the January average.

Isolated afternoon showers are on the radar every day this week with the chance of an afternoon or early evening thunderstorm from today through to Wednesday.

Only minimal rain is expected, however, with falls as lows as 2mm early in the week, increasing to up to 5mm on Saturday.

Ipswich Queensland Times
