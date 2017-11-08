WEATHER WATCH: Showers, rain and chance of a storm later on

UPDATE: IPSWICH residents get your brollys out there's plenty of rain on the way for the rest of the afternoon.

And the Bureau of Meteorology is now predicting a likely thunderstorm this afternoon and evening.

While originally forecasting a fairly clear week ahead today has proved you can't really predict the weather.

Today's chance of a shower was 70 per cent, tomorrow it's down to 20 per cent and Friday to Sunday we're looking at a 40 per cent chance of rain.

EARLIER: Weather watchers breath a sigh of relief, there's no more storms on the horizon.

Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster David Crock said the wild weather was gone for now.

The past week has seen south east Queensland and northern NSW hit hard by pelting rain, damaging winds and hail.

But from today onwards there will be a change in the weather with a developing high pressure system over the southern states.

That system will bring cooler weather and onshore south east winds for the next week.

While the sun will be out it will be partly cloudy with a few light showers around but nothing dramatic is expected.

Expect weather in the mid 20s around 25 to 26 degrees in Ipswich for a few days and into the weekend before the mercury creeps up again.

The average temperature in November is 28.5 degrees with historical highs of 42 degrees so enjoy the cool change while it lasts.

Mr Crock said yesterday's storms were caused by a combination of factors including an inland surface trough that pushed towards the coast and cold air in the upper atmosphere making the storms more severe.

However just because it's overcast its still a good idea to slap on the sunscreen, Mr Crock said it's needed all year round in Queensland.