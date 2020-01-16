Menu
Rain, thunderstorms set to hit over weekend

Lachlan Mcivor
16th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting there to be a 70 per cent chance of rain falling in both Ipswich and Gatton every day until Sunday.

There is a high chance of showers in Ipswich from today until Saturday with possible rainfall of up to 23mm expected to land on the weekend.

Cloudy conditions and maximum temperatures hovering around 30C are expected until Monday.

The chance of rain in coming days is similar for Gatton, with a thunderstorm and up to 15mm of rain predicted to fall on Saturday.

According to the bureau there is a medium chance, between 50-60 per cent, of small showers in Ipswich on Sunday and early next week.

A few small showers are also set to hit Gatton next week.




