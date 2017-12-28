Menu
Rain, storms, heat every day for the rest of the year

Emma Clarke
by

IPSWICH is not out of the summer storm firing line with wet weather forecast every day for the rest of the year.

Temperatures will reach 30 degrees today with the chance of a shower or two in the late morning and early afternoon with similar conditions and highs of 31 degrees persisting on Friday.

The new year long weekend will be wet and muggy with showers and possible thunderstorms forecast on both Saturday and Sunday and showers on January 1.

Saturday will be the hottest day for the rest of the year with maximums of 35 degrees, reducing to 31 on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

Topics:  bom ipswich ipswich weather new year summer

Ipswich Queensland Times
