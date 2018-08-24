Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Rain, storms forecast today and on the weekend

Emma Clarke
by
24th Aug 2018 12:01 AM

FORECASTERS are expecting there will be some reprieve from the dry conditions in Ipswich this weekend with showers and a possible storm on the radar.

The wet change will start from today with the medium chance of showers or a thunderstorm, most likely in the late morning before conditions intensify on Saturday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect the high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening on Saturday along with the chance of a thunderstorm.


Cloud cover will keep overnight minimums comparatively warm to earlier this week dropping down to 8C, while daytime maximums will be slightly cooler, between 23C and 26C on Saturday and Sunday.

There will still be a high chance of showers in the morning on Sunday, before they start to ease in the afternoon.

Monday will return to cool and sunny weather.

It comes as emergency services were called to a bushfire at Plainland on Thursday afternoon, the most recent in a week of ideal fire conditions in Ipswich.

Among the most severe was a fast-moving fire at Lower Mount Walker on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Fire permits are cancelled and fire restrictions are in place in Somerset while permits were re-instated in Ipswich, Lockyer and Scenic Rim on Wednesday.
 

Related Items

bom bushfires ipswich ipswich weather rain weather winter
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    CBD redevelopment, waste management on Chemello's to do list

    premium_icon CBD redevelopment, waste management on Chemello's to do list

    Council News THE MAN charged with steering the city of Ipswich back on track following the sacking of all 11 councillors says he is already picking up the key issues.

    • 24th Aug 2018 12:10 AM
    'Half-cut' chippie in court because of 'old mate's bad day'

    premium_icon 'Half-cut' chippie in court because of 'old mate's bad day'

    Crime Tipsy tradie hit with fare fine

    • 24th Aug 2018 12:09 AM
    Government a 'shambles' as House is closed down

    premium_icon Government a 'shambles' as House is closed down

    Politics Extraordinary act to close parliament, says Blair MP

    • 24th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Toms' bubble bridge honour

    Toms' bubble bridge honour

    News Dilapidated bridge retained and restored for pedestrian use

    • 24th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners