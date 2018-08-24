Rain, storms forecast today and on the weekend

FORECASTERS are expecting there will be some reprieve from the dry conditions in Ipswich this weekend with showers and a possible storm on the radar.

The wet change will start from today with the medium chance of showers or a thunderstorm, most likely in the late morning before conditions intensify on Saturday.



Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect the high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening on Saturday along with the chance of a thunderstorm.

Weather nerd time 🤓 This enhanced satellite imagery shows the upper low near South Australia that will bring showers and storms to the SE quarter of #QLD over the weekend. Keep an eye on the low using our satellite viewer: https://t.co/OZjWut95JX pic.twitter.com/dMfCGThYxc — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) August 22, 2018



Cloud cover will keep overnight minimums comparatively warm to earlier this week dropping down to 8C, while daytime maximums will be slightly cooler, between 23C and 26C on Saturday and Sunday.

There will still be a high chance of showers in the morning on Sunday, before they start to ease in the afternoon.



Monday will return to cool and sunny weather.



It comes as emergency services were called to a bushfire at Plainland on Thursday afternoon, the most recent in a week of ideal fire conditions in Ipswich.

Among the most severe was a fast-moving fire at Lower Mount Walker on Tuesday afternoon and evening.



Fire permits are cancelled and fire restrictions are in place in Somerset while permits were re-instated in Ipswich, Lockyer and Scenic Rim on Wednesday.

