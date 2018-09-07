Rain, storms forecast for Ipswich this weekend

SHOWERS are expected to stick about in Ipswich for much of the evening and into the weekend.

Forecasters say there is a medium chance of showers in Ipswich this afternoon and evening with showers and a possible storm headed for the city tomorrow.

Up to 10mm is predicted in Ipswich on Saturday, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say there is a high chance of showers or patchy rain in the morning and afternoon on Saturday as well as the chance of a gusty thunderstorm.

Sunny conditions and tops of 28C are expected on Sunday with similar conditions to bring in the working week on Monday.