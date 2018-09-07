Rain, storms forecast for Ipswich this weekend
SHOWERS are expected to stick about in Ipswich for much of the evening and into the weekend.
Forecasters say there is a medium chance of showers in Ipswich this afternoon and evening with showers and a possible storm headed for the city tomorrow.
Up to 10mm is predicted in Ipswich on Saturday, most likely in the morning and afternoon.
Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say there is a high chance of showers or patchy rain in the morning and afternoon on Saturday as well as the chance of a gusty thunderstorm.
Sunny conditions and tops of 28C are expected on Sunday with similar conditions to bring in the working week on Monday.
Some gusty thunderstorms🌩️ are currently about the NSW/Qld border, near #Goondawindi, with more to develop over the southern interior today. Keep an eye on our radars and satellite pics at: https://t.co/YQ5dTSy8M0 pic.twitter.com/b8FxXRjIMW— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) September 6, 2018