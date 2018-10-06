Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Rain, storms forecast all weekend in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
6th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

IPSWICH is in line for a wet and soggy weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters are warning there is a high chance of showers and rain over the city today and tomorrow, most likely in the afternoon.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm on both days.

BOM senior forecaster Gabriel Branscu said storm activity peaked on Friday night. .

"We are looking at a combining upper through and surface trough moving across southern Queensland," Mr Branscu said.

"A cloud bank is sitting over the southern interior and pushing towards the coast slowly.

"A cloud bank could generate some good falls over the southern interior. As the trough accumulates we will see some more rainfall pushing towards the corner of the state."

He said cloud cover and the chance of rain would intensify from Friday and into Saturday.

"We are looking at the potential of a top rainfall amount of between 25 and 35mm from today until late on Saturday. There may be higher rainfall under a storm. The peak activity will be on Friday night," Mr Branscu said.

A medium chance of rain is expected to persist until well into the working week.

Related Items

bom ipswich rain ipswich weather spring
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Son-in-law rips-off farmer in $100k fraud case

    premium_icon Son-in-law rips-off farmer in $100k fraud case

    News Business troubles lead man to rip-off wife's trusting dad

    • 6th Oct 2018 12:17 AM
    Asian-fusion delights served at new Kitchen 66

    premium_icon Asian-fusion delights served at new Kitchen 66

    News Chinese meets Malaysian at new restaurant

    • 6th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    FOR SALE: Local publican wanted to run iconic Ipswich hotel

    premium_icon FOR SALE: Local publican wanted to run iconic Ipswich hotel

    Business It boasts more than 150 yeas of history, has been deserted since May

    • 6th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    'Divorce and separation a big issue'

    premium_icon 'Divorce and separation a big issue'

    News New course to help those suffering

    Local Partners