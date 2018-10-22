Menu
Rain poured at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club on Sunday where the Greater Springfield Run for Life was to be held.
Rain ruins Run for Life plans

Carly Morrissey
by
22nd Oct 2018 2:29 PM

ANOTHER wet weekend has wreaked havoc with community events in Springfield.

Recently the Pest Fishing Classic and Springfield Lakes State School Fair had to be postponed due to huge downfalls two weekends ago.

The latest casualty was the Greater Springfield Run for Life.

Originally planned for yesterday organisers held off morning events until the afternoon hoping the storm would blow over, however as the skies opened up and some 39mm was dumped in the area the event was cancelled.

Organisers say a new date and time will be updated soon.

The storm which lashed South East Queensland, delaying domestic flights into Brisbane airport also hit Mt Tamborine (42mm), Park Ridge (56mm), Caboolture (57mm), Redbank Plains (58mm) and Logan Village (59mm).

Ipswich received 56mm of rain in 30 minutes and hail lashed northeast of Boonah.

Winds speeds reached 106km/h at Toowoomba.

