Rain relief: It was good while it lasted

SOLID rainfall has brought welcome relief from an extended dry spell across the Ipswich region.

The weather bureau predicted up to 75mm for the Ipswich area ahead of the arrival of the big rain system late Sunday, and the latest rain figures show they weren't far off the mark.

In the northern part of the region, Somerset Dam received 70mm from Sunday through to Tuesday morning.

Esk also had a combined total of about 70mm, while Wivenhoe Dam registered just over 50mm from two days of rain.

The Lockyer Valley didn't miss out either; Gatton registered 62mm and Laidley just shy of 50mm.

Clarendon Dam fared better with 76mm over the two days.

Rainfall figures to the south were not quite as impressive. Kalbar and surrounding areas averaged falls between 40-50mm, with Moogerah Dam registering 51mm.

Closer to Ipswich, Rosewood averaged about 48mm, Karalee had 38mm and Goodna 36mm.

Amberley weather station recorded 46mm from Sunday night, through to Tuesday morning.

Showers are forecast to continue this morning and there is also a chance of a storm later in the day.

With the large band of cloud responsible for the rain moving off the coast, the outlook for follow-up rain this week is not overly optimistic.

There is a slight chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but falls are not likely to exceed 5mm.

Temperatures will also increase back into the 30s as the week progresses, with winds again turning northerly.