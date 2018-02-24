Rain, rain please go away

THAT the Hornets will rely on Mother Nature being kind to them this weekend just about sums up the sort of season the Ipswich/Logan side have had.

The sixth-ranked Hornets need at least a first-innings win over today's hosts Sunshine Coast to give themselves a chance at playing finals.

Currently 10 points behind fourth-placed Toombul, the Hornets must hope 'The Buls' stumble against Northern Suburbs, and take more points from the final round than Redlands, if they are to crack the top four.

That is, assuming storms forecast for today do not force yet another washout.

Hornets coach Geoff Paulsen lamented an "odd season" of Brisbane Premier Grade cricket, in which the Hornets have had four of their 10 matches pencilled in as a draw due to wet weather.

Last weekend's win over Wests, in which the Hornets successfully chased down 300 for the first time in the club's short history, was just the second time since Christmas they have had a chance to bat.

"We need to get a full game of cricket in, and be playing for maximum points basically," Paulsen said.

"We want to be able to push for more than the 12 points, but you can only control what's been put in front of you."

An outright win would grant the Hornets 16 points, and put them in the box seat to out-place Redlands.

There has only been one outright win in the competition this season - fortunately for the Hornets, that was Valleys against Sunshine Coast back in round nine.

"Obviously our first goal is to get the win, but in the back of our minds if everything is going our way, we'll be pushing to try and get those extra points," Paulsen said.

"It'll be about taking those opportunities when they show themselves. You might take a little more risk at certain stages in the game, or be a little more aggressive than normal to capitalise when things are going your way."

Paulsen said it was unusual to have up to nine teams vying for a finals place with one round of fixtures remaining - testament to just how much havoc the rain-interrupted season has played on the ladder.

"Usually you might have one or two that are way out in front and the next four sides which could still make the top four," he said.

"It's not usually as congested as it is this season. Not at least in the 20 years I've been playing."

If the Hornets are unable to snag a victory on the Sunshine Coast, and their season comes to an end next week, the Ipswich/Logan side will have still taken valuable lessons from the season.

"There's probably a couple of times early in the season where we didn't capitalise," Paulsen said, referencing moments in matches where the Hornets let the game get away from them.

"I don't think we've won the toss all year. A couple of those games, if we'd batted first it might have been a different result. But that's part of cricket.

"(The win against Wests), I think it shows the boys are starting to mature and know their game. It's always hard mentally for some reason to chase 300, even though you know each week if you're batting first you want to score 350-400.

"Chasing 300 showed we've matured. We know that if we bat the whole day with the same processes, we'll score the runs we need to score."