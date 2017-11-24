'Rare' climate driver has rain and more rain on the way

THE sun might be shining today, but it looks like another wet weekend might be on the way for Ipswich.

Yesterday the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predicted today would be mostly sunny with a maximum of 30 degrees and a 20% chance of a shower this afternoon.

Tomorrow is predicted to be hot reaching 30 degrees and partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers in the morning and afternoon.

Sunday will see same chance of showers with the maximum predicted to reach 29 degrees.

While a heatwave is enveloping southern Australia wrapping Melbourne, Hobart and Adelaide in unseasonable warmth, but don't get too used to it - we could be in for a wet and cool summer.

The BoM has upped its prediction of a "rare" form of the La Nina climate driver and has said the event is now almost certain to develop, with the effects of the weather event possible as soon as next month.

The weather agency officially moved Australia to La Nina "alert" as it confirmed sea temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean continued to cool, a key indicator it could be on its way.

La Nina, and its more well-known brother El Nino, are the two ends of what's known as the El Nino Southern Oscillation or ENSO. This climatic cycle can have an impact on temperatures and rainfall in eastern and Northern Australia, as well as more extreme weather such as cyclones and droughts.