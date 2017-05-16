Rain not enough to stop the music

Anna Hartley Journalist I come from a small town called Peak Crossing and grew up in the country. I love the community atmosphere close-knit towns like Peak Crossing and Ipswich have. I firmly believe that everyone has a story to tell and my favourite part about journalism is meeting new and interesting people and sharing their stories. Send any news tips to anna.hartley@qt.com.au Full Profile Login to follow

WET weather couldn't stop music lovers and foodies from enjoying one of the final Ipswich Festival events.

The rain forced the annual Jazz, Wine and Blues event yesterday to shift from Queens Park to Ipswich Civic Centre but the move didn't affect crowd numbers.

Plenty of locals looked through the large number of wineries which set up stalls to showcase their best products and enjoyed the food on offer before heading inside to listen to a selection of live jazz and blues music.

"One thing about Ipswich nothing stops (us)," Mayor Paul Pisasale said.

The free show was headlined by ARIA Hall of Fame inductee Russell Morris and also featured acts such as Rumblefish, Cigany Weaver, the Big Love Blues Band, SCAT.