CMC Rocks 2019.
CMC Rocks 2019. Cordell Richardson
News

Rain misses the mark at Ipswich

Andrew Korner
by
18th Mar 2019 12:44 AM
HEAVY rain and storms that battered country music fans at Willowbank over the weekend mysteriously dodged Ipswich's main weather station, with only modest falls recorded at Amberley.

While Brisbane and other surrounding areas enjoyed falls in excess of 50mm over Friday and Saturday, Amberley weather station only recorded 21mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday, despite being almost a stone's throw from the stage of the CMC Rocks event.

By 9am yesterday, that figure had only increased by a paltry 0.8mm.

By comparison, Brisbane received 54mm to 9am Saturday and another 40mm to 9am yesterday.

Wivenhoe Dam recorded just over 30mm on Saturday, but it was Redbank Plains and surrounding suburbs that seemed to get the best downpour, with falls up around the 70mm mark for Bellbird Park and Springfield.

In what could amount to good news or further disappointment, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast another few days of showers and storms to start the week.

At this stage it appears Ipswich's best chance of meaningful rain would be today, with forecasters predicting an 80 per cent chance of showers and falls ranging from 5-20mm.

The forecast is similar for tomorrow, with a slightly lower chance of any rain and totals of up to 8mm possible. There is a chance of a storm every day until Wednesday.

Following some slightly cooler days on the weekend, the mercury is set to return into the low 30s this week.

Ipswich Queensland Times

