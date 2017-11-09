What too much rain can do to veggie prices

THE same veggies that were selling cheap on supermarket shelves earlier this season are this week trapped in the paddocks in the Lockyer Valley, spoiling while farmers are unable to harvest them.

Weeks of ground-drenching rain has left food sitting in puddles for days as farmers can't get their heavy machinery past the farm gate to harvest them.

It's only weeks after farmers were experiencing a glut - a situation where near-perfect weather conditions had high-quality food in over-supply and consumers were spoilt for choice.

It was cheap, too, but extra veggies in the market were pushing returns for farmers to below what it cost to produce them.

Growcom CEO Pat Hannan said it was a swiftly-changing situation that highlighted the volatility of the fruit and vegetable business with growers at the mercy of a supply and demand driven marketplace.

"Weather events have an enormous impact on the supply of fruit and vegetables reinforcing the need to remain vigilant about food security in an unpredictable climate," Mr Hannan said.

While Australia is holding its ranking as one of the world's most 'food secure' nations, threats to this are ever-present and real, Mr Hannan said.

"When natural resources and resilience is factored in, Australia's baseline ranking of fifth in the world for food security tumbles down the rankings to an adjusted fourteenth. This should be alarming but not surprising to Queensland growers who routinely ride the roller-coaster of changing seasons and weather events," he said.

"The food security index is designed to be a wakeup call for governments to critically assess and address how they can provide their citizens with quality food. Quite clearly, Australia's major weakness lies within its susceptibility to natural disasters which needs to be addressed."

Lockyer Valley Growers industry development officer Pat Salter said farmers on the ground couldn't move their broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, wombok and broccoloini fast enough - but they couldn't access the paddock to harvest it either.

"There have been impacts to crops and some with hail damage and also there has been a delay in harvesting due to not being able to access paddocks, crop loss due to inundation and crops spoiling," Mr Salter said.

"We've had some lettuces as well that have been damaged due to hail right across the valley and growers have had some difficulties in accessing to harvest potatoes, carrots and beans.

"It can put a hole in the market."