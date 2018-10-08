Rain halts drought-relief ride

A BRISBANE charity motorcycle ride raising money for drought relief has been cancelled this weekend, ironically because of the rain.

44mm fell on Friday night around the Oakey region, west of Toowoomba, where the Ride Against Drought was due to end on Saturday.

The Ride Against Drought was thwarted by rain. Picture: motorbikewriter.com

Organiser Mark Hinchcliffe said the insurance policy for the event meant it had to be postponed thanks to the wet weather.

"It's Murphy's Law isn't it? If it had been drought-ending rainfall I could have claimed I was the one responsible for it!" he laughed.

Mr Hinchcliffe said despite the downpour the region is still struggling with serious drought conditions.

"I've never seen the (Darling) Downs ever looking so bad, it's not just dry, it's barren."

"There are children in Charleville who haven't ever experienced a significant rain event in their lifetime … some areas haven't seen major rain since the floods in 2010," he said.

Photographer Veronica Sorley's shot of cattle on the Darling Downs surrounding a small dam in the middle of drought has gone viral online. Picture: Veronica Sorley

The fundraiser will be rescheduled for October 27 with around 2000 people from Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine Coast expected to attend the family-friendly ride.

It's hoped this event will spark others in more capital cities.

The Ride Against Drought fundraiser will be rescheduled for October 27. Picture: motorbikewriter.com

Mr Hinchcliffe said tourists on two wheels, not four are the key to rescuing many rural towns.

"Queensland Tourism estimates Grey Nomads - people in caravans - spend about $40 a day in country areas, which is good, but they bring their own groceries and they don't need a lot because they're self-contained and often stay in free camping areas, whereas the motorcycle tourists arrive in town carrying nothing, they need accommodation, food, drinks, fuel, everything along the way … they spend about $150 a day," he said.

All donations will go directly to drought relief. Picture: motorbikewriter.com

"A lot of them are cashed up people, who are professionals with a $30,000 Harley sitting in the garage that they take out a couple of times a month and go for a weekend away, they're spending a lot of money out in these regional communities."

The Ride Against Drought will start with a fundraising breakfast celebration at the Rocklea Showgrounds from 7.30am-11am before riders meet up again at Rotary Park at Oakey for lunch, live music and games.

Riders are encouraged to “take the long way around” Picture: motorbikewriter.com

Riders are encouraged to "take the long way around" and consider turning the short trip into an overnight stay.

All donations will go directly to the Rotary District 9630 Drought Disaster Relief Campaign which is providing vouchers to families in drought affected areas around Roma and Charleville.