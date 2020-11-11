Rain, hail.... and then 40C+ heatwave

Possible severe thunderstorms have been predicted for large parts of Western Queensland this afternoon, with strong winds already lashing parts of the region.

The warning comes ahead of a heatwave forecast for the weekend and into next week, with 40+ degree temps predicted in some parts of the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology released the new thunderstorm forecast this morning for Far Western Queensland, placing towns in the Gulf Country, North West, Channel Country, Maranoa and Warrego regions in the firing line.

Severe thunderstorms possible for far #WesternQld, with thunderstorms possible across the far west, northwest and Gulf Country this afternoon and evening.





Western townships like Birdsville and Mt Isa have already recorded 45+km/h gusts, with BOM Meteorologist James Thompson warning of further storms making their way east over the next few days.

"You'll be seeing those strong winds pick-up around that South Western region today, which will result in damaging winds and potential hail," he told The Courier-Mail.

"That trough will then continue east towards Roma on Thursday and potentially hit Toowoomba just before the weekend - though we're not expecting for it to stay as intense."

But while the much needed rainfall is set to douse the sunburnt country, Thompson did warn that much of the state will be back in heatwave conditions at the start of next week.

"We're expecting those hot conditions to pick up again on Sunday and Monday, with places like Longreach and St George to reach up to 42C." Thompson added.

"These are definitely summer-like conditions, but they normally come before a storm - not after."

"This will definitely intensify any following storms - but we have to see what develops."

