Rain dampens Musketeers' parade at Tivoli

THE MUSKETEERS had their lead atop the Greater Brisbane League Division 1 ladder cut to nothing, after the Ipswich ball club were kept off the field on Sunday as nearest rivals Redcliffe romped to a 15-6 win away to Surfers Paradise.

Redcliffe made short work of bottom of the table Surfers Paradise across their two-game series, to make amends for the Musketeers' winning double over the Padres a week earlier.

The Musketeers did their part in retaining their top of the table position with a 7-2 mid-week win over Redlands Rays, however Sunday's second leg was forced to be postponed after showers descended over Redlands.

The postponement coupled with Redcliffe's winning double meant the Padres again drew level with the Musketeers at the top of the GBL.

However Ipswich essentially still hold a two-game buffer on the early season leaders, with the Rays game added to a required catch-up game against Carina still to play from earlier in the season.

The Musketeers' next schedule match is at home to second-bottom Coomera Cubs on Friday night.