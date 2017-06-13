RAIN COMING: How much of a drenching Ipswich will get

RAIN is already falling this morning in parts of Ipswich with plenty more on the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology radar shows a large area of patchy rain currently smashing the Gold Coast and Beaudesert slowly heading north towards Ipswich.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa parts of the region received 12mm yesterday with up to 75mm of rain forecast today in some areas.

The area of patchy rain is moving north towards Ipswich.

"(Today) by far is looking like it will have the heaviest rainfall but there's still some uncertainty about how the weather system will evolve," she said.

"The rain on the Gold Coast should move north and the Ipswich area should see rain for most of the day.

"We are still expecting falls in the realm of 20-44mm for most of Ipswich with localised falls of 75mm if you do see a storm or heavier patch of rain.

Ipswich forecast:

Today: 12-22, 95% chance of showers, thunderstorms

Wednesday, 11-22, 60% chance of showers

Thursday, 12-22, 40% chance of showers

Friday, 11-25, 20% chance of showers

Saturday, 9-23, 20% chance of showers

Sunday, 9-23, Sunny.

Ms Yuasa said the weather systems causing the rain were still unstable.

"The weather system is still fairly uncertain. The most likely scenario appears to be the low off the coast should move north today but we still have this upper level low which should continue to move east today as well," she said.

"This means we are expecting the Ipswich area will see patchy rain and showers throughout the day."

The forecaster said windy conditions today meant Ipswich would be feeling the cold more than usual for this time of year.

"It is likely to be quite windy from later this morning so temperature-wise it'll be 20 degrees which is a couple of degress below average but it may feel colder due to that wind chill factor," she said.

"The chances of rain will lessen throughout the week. Sunday might be the first day we see that weather clearing."