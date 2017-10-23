SEQ STORM WARNING: Large hailstones, damaging winds likely

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

LATEST 12:50PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Southeast Queensland for LARGE HAILSTONES and DAMAGING WINDS for people in parts of Gympie council area.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 12:40pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area southwest of Gympie.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the north.

They are forecast to affect the area south of Gympie and the ranges between Gympie and Murgon by 1:10 pm and Gympie by 1:40 pm.

Large hailstones and damaging winds are likely.

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Southeast Queensland for LARGE HAILSTONES and DAMAGING WINDS for people in parts of Somerset, Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley council areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 11:55am, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Murphy's Creek.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

They are forecast to affect the area north of Gatton by 12:25pm and the area south of Esk and the area southwest of Esk by 12:55pm.

Large hailstones and damaging winds are likely.

The next warning is due to be issued by 12:50 pm.

EARLIER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Southeast Queensland for LARGE HAILSTONES and DAMAGING WINDS for people in parts of Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley council areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 10:55am, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area west of Toowoomba.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast.

They are forecast to affect the area southwest of Toowoomba and the area northwest of Toowoomba by 11:25am and Toowoomba and Highfields by 11:55am.

Large hailstones and damaging winds are likely.

A #QldStorm warning has been issued for #SEQld. Large hail and damaging winds possible. For warnings: https://t.co/6r0t1FosX8 pic.twitter.com/u3l3ymIXgQ — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 23, 2017

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 12pm.

Ipswich set for more showers, storms and heat

AFTER an extended rainy stint, Ipswich is headed for above-average temperatures with the chance of some thunderstorms this week.

The city woke to some scattered storms and rain this morning, with falls averaging less than 5mm across Ipswich and surrounding areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast suggests the chance of more showers or a storm in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise progressively heading towards the weekend, most likely peaking on Friday, when a top of 34 degrees is predicted.

The long-term average maximum temperature for Amberley weather station is 28 degrees.

Winds will turn northerly on Wednesday, triggering the hotter conditions.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm and more showers late on Thursday, following what should be a fairly hot day.

This weekend looks like being much warmer than the two previous, with the current forecast giving us only a slight chance of showers, with some cloud around and temperatures hovering in the low 30s.