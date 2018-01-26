Rain at bay on Australia Day

SHOWERS and storms are staying at bay on Australia Day in Ipswich, with experts predicting thunderstorms won't pass through until the weekend.

While showers are forecast for the late afternoon on Friday, the bulk of the wet weather is expected to hit on Saturday afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say a thunderstorm and showers could pass through late on Saturday with showers expected to stick about until at least Tuesday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Woods said there was only the slight chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.



"This weekend generally the weather is pretty good for celebrating with outdoors activities, barbecues and picnics," Mr Woods said.



"It's particularly good weather for that.



"There is not a real strong chance for a thunderstorm so I wouldn't change plans.



Temperatures will peak at 32C on Saturday, dropping to 31 on Sunday but climbing to a sticky 36 by Wednesday when the rain clears.



