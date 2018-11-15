Rain and a cool change on the way for Ipswich

A QUICK glance at Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast for Ipswich and its neighbouring towns shows rain is on the way.

Most of it is forecast to fall over the weekend, with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday and 50 per cent on Sunday.

There's also the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoons and evenings.

Residents are likely to see anywhere between 3mm to 16 mm of rain over the two days.

Boonah, Esk, Gatton and Laidley can expect similar falls with Saturday also forecast to be their wettest.

The start of the wet weather will begin today, with the chance of a shower and a thunderstorm towards the end of the day.

Likewise for Friday with a 40 per cent chance of a shower and the possibility of a thunderstorm too.

Temperatures today and on Friday in Ipswich will reach 32C but expect cooler conditions on Saturday (29C) and Sunday (26C).

Monday will also be cool with the mercury sticking at 26C.

The minimums for the next five days will range between 14C and 18C with Monday the coolest.

Expect colder conditions in the neighbouring towns with Boonah forecast to go as low at 12 on Monday.

Further afield stormy weather will bring possible wind gusts in excess of 95km/h across the Darling Downs this weekend.