Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Rain and a cool change on the way for Ipswich

Greg Osborn
by
15th Nov 2018 12:01 AM

A QUICK glance at Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast for Ipswich and its neighbouring towns shows rain is on the way.

Most of it is forecast to fall over the weekend, with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday and 50 per cent on Sunday.

There's also the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoons and evenings. 

Residents are likely to see anywhere between 3mm to 16 mm of rain over the two days.

Boonah, Esk, Gatton and Laidley can expect similar falls with Saturday also forecast to be their wettest.

The start of the wet weather will begin today, with the chance of a shower and a thunderstorm towards the end of the day.

Likewise for Friday with a 40 per cent chance of a shower and the possibility of a thunderstorm too.

Temperatures today and on Friday in Ipswich will reach 32C but expect cooler conditions on Saturday (29C) and Sunday (26C).

Monday will also be cool with the mercury sticking at 26C.  

The minimums for the next five days will range between 14C and 18C with Monday the coolest.

Expect colder conditions in the neighbouring towns with Boonah forecast to go as low at 12 on Monday.

Further afield stormy weather will bring possible wind gusts in excess of 95km/h across the Darling Downs this weekend.

ipswich weather rain weather forecast
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Bomb-locating Safe City operators receive police award

    premium_icon Bomb-locating Safe City operators receive police award

    Crime The quick-thinking actions of operators led police to a parked car outside an Ipswich shopping centre, where two improvised explosive devices were discovered.

    • 15th Nov 2018 12:53 AM
    Will Ipswich vote for councillors after state declares war?

    premium_icon Will Ipswich vote for councillors after state declares war?

    Opinion Here's how the removal of boundaries will affect the election result

    • 15th Nov 2018 12:12 AM
    'It's marvellous': How Clive changed his life

    premium_icon 'It's marvellous': How Clive changed his life

    Health 75-year-old says he's feeling better now than he did six years ago

    • 15th Nov 2018 12:08 AM
    Mean aunty pockets nephew's gift card

    premium_icon Mean aunty pockets nephew's gift card

    Crime Rebel relative goes on $480 spending spree

    • 15th Nov 2018 12:08 AM

    Local Partners