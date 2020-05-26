Railway favourite might have welcomed its last passengers

Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway fear they will have to shut down for good due to no income during COVID-19. Chairman Rob Shearer. Picture: Cordell Richardson

THE much-loved Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway might not make it to the other side of the coronavirus pandemic unless it can secure funding to tide it over until passengers can be welcomed back.

It has lost its sole source of income due to COVID-19 as visitors are unable to purchase tickets and ride the railway.

The dedicated group of volunteers behind it have been able to put more time into the locomotives, carriages and stations they look after but the money has dried up.

"We've lost about $40,000 worth of income in the last three months," chairman Robert Shearer said.

"That income is funnelled straight back into the repair of the locomotives, the track and the railway.

"(Last year) we took in $180,000. Overheads usually come in about $160,000. That $20,000 we can pool up to go into major restoration projects.

"There's nothing cheap on the railway. Even the annual relaying of sleepers is around $40,000 and that's with volunteer labour.

"We're hoping to get running again by about August, if the coffers remain OK for that long.

"It really is a case of if we don't start by August and there's no other capital to support it, we will just shut the doors for the first time in 42 years."

The group has not received any state or federal funding in the past 20 years and they do not receive many donations.

Mr Shearer said the group has been trying to secure any kind of government funding but had had no luck so far.

The issue is they can't just stop and pick it back up again in a few month's time.

"Railways are weird little creatures in that while you've got everything functioning and you're on top of all your maintenance, they're very easy to keep going," he said.

"The second you stop for any length of time, it becomes a bigger and bigger mountain to climb.

"Suddenly you start finding what was $20,000 to get sleepers changed has turned into $100,000.

"It's money you would have spent over a course of time but you're now doing it in one big hit."

Ipswich City Council has been assisting the group to try and find grant options.

"We've been very lucky that if we've had a major project that needs doing, we're usually able to get a grant through one of Ipswich City Council's funding streams," Mr Shearer said.

"But council is in a position where they've got to restart an entire city. We completely understand.

"We're also chatting to them about trying to find a few key projects that may be able to become beneficial for both the Ipswich region and also for the railway."

Mr Shearer said it was an especially big blow as things were going so well before coronavirus forced the railway to shut down.

"It would be sad not to restart on the other side of this because going into COVID, we were seeing an enormous influx of passengers in the local area and also from interstate," he said.

"We were running trains completely full and it was probably the first time in the 40-year history of the railway, we were all looking at it and thinking 'this is pretty nice, it's looking like we can sustain the place'.

"Our thing has always been we want to be here for the Ipswich community. We're here for the enjoyment of the locals and to try and keep alive that bit of Queensland heritage that isn't kept alive otherwise."

The group are putting a donation option on their website for people to contribute.

"This is the first time we've ever gone cap in hand to the public and gone 'help'," Mr Shearer said.

There are 172 volunteers working to keep Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway going.