HERE are this week's Facebook photos as chosen by you.

Congratulations Greg Noble.

His post of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail was the popular choice.

Thank you also to Ally Thomas, Lesley Vickers, Paige Amber Von Kistowski and Sheridan Ward for contributing too.

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in the QT's website?

Please go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and then click "submit your story".