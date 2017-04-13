Rail to Redbank Plains in state's long-term plans

Providing infrastructure is important to Charis Mullen, ALP candidate for Jordan, as is creating local jobs.

THE RAIL extension from Springfield Central to Redbank Plains remains on the State Government's agenda but is not at the top of the list when it comes to new rail infrastructure.

Public transport advocate Robert Dow has said the extension needs to occur within the next five years.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and new ALP candidate for Jordan, Charis Mullen, spoke with the QT about the issue in Springfield.

Ms Palaszczuk said the rail extension was "part of the forward planning" for south-east Queensland's rail network but not the number one priority at the moment.

"Our cross-river rail is because that's going to change the way people travel and reduce travel times, and have impacts here," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"People know my track record in terms of fighting hard to deliver the railway line out here to Springfield, something I was passionate about as the local member and transport minister.

"We understand the costs of living on families and my government has been able to lower that with our fairer fares that have come in ... lowering the cost for people travelling."

Ms Mullen acknowledged the extension was a longer term plan of the Government's.

"But I understand people's concerns about the railway line," she said.

"The Springfield line has been so popular and has been a good indication that we got it right at the time ... that the Government knew what the needs were of the community. But this is a growing area and there are going to be challenges. Transport and roads are keys."

The Premier said the focus in Springfield would be on employment, aged care, health and education and that Ms Mullen, with a young family herself, understood the needs of young families.

Ms Mullen said she wanted to ensure her electorate was a hub for people to live and work locally.

"A big driver for me will be creating local jobs," she said.

She said traineeships for young people would be a key to providing long-term jobs in the new technologies that were emerging.