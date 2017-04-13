28°
News

Rail to Redbank Plains in state's long-term plans

Joel Gould
| 13th Apr 2017 12:00 PM Updated: 3:05 PM
Providing infrastructure is important to Charis Mullen, ALP candidate for Jordan, as is creating local jobs.
Providing infrastructure is important to Charis Mullen, ALP candidate for Jordan, as is creating local jobs. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE RAIL extension from Springfield Central to Redbank Plains remains on the State Government's agenda but is not at the top of the list when it comes to new rail infrastructure.

Public transport advocate Robert Dow has said the extension needs to occur within the next five years.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and new ALP candidate for Jordan, Charis Mullen, spoke with the QT about the issue in Springfield.

Ms Palaszczuk said the rail extension was "part of the forward planning" for south-east Queensland's rail network but not the number one priority at the moment.

"Our cross-river rail is because that's going to change the way people travel and reduce travel times, and have impacts here," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"People know my track record in terms of fighting hard to deliver the railway line out here to Springfield, something I was passionate about as the local member and transport minister.

"We understand the costs of living on families and my government has been able to lower that with our fairer fares that have come in ... lowering the cost for people travelling."

Ms Mullen acknowledged the extension was a longer term plan of the Government's.

"But I understand people's concerns about the railway line," she said.

"The Springfield line has been so popular and has been a good indication that we got it right at the time ... that the Government knew what the needs were of the community. But this is a growing area and there are going to be challenges. Transport and roads are keys."

The Premier said the focus in Springfield would be on employment, aged care, health and education and that Ms Mullen, with a young family herself, understood the needs of young families.

Ms Mullen said she wanted to ensure her electorate was a hub for people to live and work locally.

"A big driver for me will be creating local jobs," she said.

She said traineeships for young people would be a key to providing long-term jobs in the new technologies that were emerging.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk charis mullen inala mp ipswich premier redbank plains rail

Tradie suffers horrific skull break, but refused ambulance

Tradie suffers horrific skull break, but refused ambulance

ASHLEY Francis suffered horrific injuries to his face and skull in a workplace mishap that could have cost his life.

Council closures over the Easter holiday break

Ipswich Libraries will be closed from Good Friday but re-open Tuesday.

Libraries and customer service counters re-open on Tuesday

Dog dragged behind car: Police called to protect owners

This dog was dragged behind a car for 2km along Blackstone Rd today at noon. (Photo via RSPCA Qld)

“My car is covered in blood"

Site closed after man dies in horror woodchipping incident

The man was struck in an incident involving a wood chipper. (Credit: 7 News)

Workplace Health and Safety investigations are continuing

Local Partners

Council closures over the Easter holiday break

Libraries and customer service counters re-open on Tuesday

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Even Oprah Winfrey feels intimidated sometimes

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN BOOVAL

26 Marian Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 3 Under Contract!

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a large parcel of land in the development corridor of Booval. The home itself is solid & well maintained but with the years...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 UNDER CONTRACT!

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

LOTS OF ROOM WITH SHED, POOL &amp; MORE!

65 Cemetery Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 4 $389,000

Yes we've got room here for all the extras! With a second driveway leading to the sheds and rear yard, you'll have plenty of storage room on this huge 1012m2...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $329,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

BIG VALUE FOUR BEDROOM FAMILY HOME - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

61 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented, only three years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for...

DA APPROVED TOWN HOUSE SITE

26 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Here is an opportunity to secure a prime development site in the tightly held precinct of Booval. - 900sqm site - Existing dwelling to be incorporated into the...

GREAT FAMILY HOME WITH ALL THE TRIMMINGS!

14 Elizabeth Street, Aratula 4309

House 3 2 2 $360,000 NEG

House Block- 971m2- $360,000 On the second title is the well-presented home named "Linga Longa" this lovely property ideally located in the Heart of Aratula, will...

APPROX 7 ACRES (2 lots), 3 BED, 2 BATH + SHED

17 Cornish Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM $399K...

This property has plenty to offer a buyer wanting a neat and tidy home and lots of land for a small hobby farm, quad bikes, horses, cattle, gardens etc. The...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR, MUST BE SOLD AT AUCTION!

44 Bourke Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 Under Contract!

Nestled on a huge 1012sqm parcel of land with subdivision potential sits this home with boundless opportunities. With a structurally sound foundation the home is...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

MACCAS BOOST: $800,000 for Playland, McCafe and drive-thru

The restaurant will continue to trade during the renovations

Discover one of Ipswich's classic homes: Gainsborough

Houses of Ipswich

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!