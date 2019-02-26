Menu
Translink bus stop in Brisbane.
Environment

Rail replacement buses on trial for line closure

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Feb 2019 4:17 PM
RAIL replacement bus services used for an upcoming track closure on the Ipswich-Rosewood and Springfield lines will run on a timetable for the first time.

After a long campaign by the Rail Back on Track advocacy group, the State Government announced the buses would have dedicated route numbers, online timetables and improved passenger information when the rail lines close on March 2 and 3.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the improvements for the replacement bus services would give customers an experience similar to catching a standard bus route.

Ipswich line routes include: 592, 593, 594 and 595; Springfield line: 596, 597; and Rosewood line: 598, 599.

Group spokesman Robert Dow said the change would allow people to easily plan their journey.

"This is good news and we hope it will be done for all track closures from here on in,” he said.

"Track closures are a fact of life but having proper rail replacement timetables will improve travel.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

