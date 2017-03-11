Rail plan to cover burial sites at Deebing Creek

Elder Jill Davidson and Daniel Thompson, Yuggera-Daran people, are outraged at a proposal to build a rail line through the Deebing Creek Aboriginal Mission and Cemetery area.

COMMUTERS will walk across mass graves and the burial sites of indigenous elders to access a train station under the proposed route for a new Ipswich rail line.

The planned rail line linking Springfield and Ipswich via Ripley passes directly through the Deebing Creek Aboriginal Mission and Cemetery area, reportedly the site of murder and massacres.

Traditional owners were outraged to discover the long-standing plans only this year, despite multiple State Government consultation sessions throughout the past 10 years.

An Environmental Impact Study recognises the cultural significance of the area but concludes the transport corridor "would not significantly impact" on the heritage significance of the site because the infrastructure is proposed to be elevated, "allowing pedestrian access and local traffic underneath".

Daniel Thompson, who was given elders' permission to speak on behalf of his family group, the Yuggera-Daran Thompson-Turner line, said his people disagree.

He claims that while consultation was carried out with the people nominated to represent traditional owners, confirmed by the Department of Main Roads as representatives of the Jagera People, his group had never been approached by anyone.

He also said those listed under native title agreements did not have permission from his people to speak on their behalf.

"Our relatives are resting here," Mr Thompson said.

"This ground should be left alone. Our descendants have always been in this area. My grandparents were born at Purga Mission.

"Why weren't we made aware of it and why haven't we been included in any of the discussions?

"This concerns every group in Queensland because there are ancestors buried here from other groups and they deserve consultation too."

During the consultation period, which included letters, newspaper ads, newsletters and public displays, Main Roads received no objections to the proposed route.

Mr Thompson said his family understood the need for a new rail line, but wanted it diverted around Deebing Creek and the Purga Mission, also impacted by the proposal.

If the line goes ahead as proposed, the Ripley North station will be on the doorstep of burial sites.

One recommendation handed down in the Ipswich to Springfield Public Transport Corridor Study was to engage the Jagera Duran people more, before any construction or final plans were drafted.

Mr Thompson, a descendant of Harry Thompson Snr and King Billy Turner who are considered original owners of the land in question, fears that consultation won't include his family.

For Jill Davidson, the idea of people walking across the land where her grandmother's daughter was killed and buried, was unimaginable.

"They aren't just buried in the cemetery, they're buried all around here," Aunty Jill said.

Last year ground penetrating radars revealed a mass grave near the headstone of a school teacher, a white woman.

The imaging showed the bodies were not buried in plots as they would have been on the consecrated ground of the old mission cemetery.

There is no documented evidence of a mass burial in the area but indigenous elders tell the story of a school teacher who tried to stop troopers shooting young children and was caught in the cross fire.

Records show a school had been established at the mission in 1895 and lists the names of 25 children.

Today, a meeting will be held in Ipswich to decide on the future of a current Native Title agreement.