Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COAL STOCK
COAL STOCK
News

Aurizon gets millions more

by Emmaline Stigwood
8th Dec 2018 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AURIZON shares have risen as the regulator offered it a better deal on how much it can make from its monopoly coal network in Queensland.

The Queensland Competition Authority has released its long awaited final decision - a massive 460 page document - that allows Aurizon to earn $4.12bn over four years.

That is about $230m more than previously granted but still $769 million short of what the rail operator had asked for originally.

It follows a two year battle between Aurizon and the QCA including Supreme Court action which Aurizon lost in October.

Aurizon has 60 days to respond and on Friday declined to say if it would comply.

"We will review the Final Decision in detail and make a determination regarding any potential impact on operating practices," a spokesman said.

Shares closed up 1.38 per cent at $4.42 and industry analysts commented that it was a more positive decision than expected, however they also said a judicial review by Aurizon was now likely.

More Stories

aurizon mining rail

Top Stories

    Charity boss sentenced over tea set fraud

    premium_icon Charity boss sentenced over tea set fraud

    Crime The boss of a charity helping to feed the homeless has received a prison sentence for defrauding an elderly woman of an expensive tea set.

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:43 AM
    You may know their stories, if not their faces

    You may know their stories, if not their faces

    Community From saving a boy in a house fire to raising awareness about DV.

    • 8th Dec 2018 4:51 AM
    Bee Gees’ bizarre link to Bohemian Rhapsody

    premium_icon Bee Gees’ bizarre link to Bohemian Rhapsody

    Celebrity Colin Petersen has had two stabs at fame.

    Our hell on earth is close to home

    premium_icon Our hell on earth is close to home

    News It’s been named the most disadvantaged place in the nation.

    Local Partners