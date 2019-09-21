Rail museum takes a walk on wild side these school holidays

HOLIDAY FUN: Elizabeth Boneham, wildlife presenter from Wild Ranger, will be doing shows at The Workshops Rail Museum during the school holidays.

HOLIDAY FUN: Elizabeth Boneham, wildlife presenter from Wild Ranger, will be doing shows at The Workshops Rail Museum during the school holidays. Cordell Richardson

WILDLIFE rangers will bring some of their favourite furry, scaly and slippery friends to The Workshops Rail Museum these school holidays.

Over two big weeks, children can see some of our country's cutest native animals, with wildlife presentations and close-up encounters being held daily.

Presentations will begin today at 11am, and is included with entry to the museum.

Elizabeth Boneham, wildlife presenter from Wild Ranger will be doing shows at The Workshops Rail Museum. Cordell Richardson

Wildlife ranger Elizabeth Boneham said the presentations were a great way for children to learn more about animals that call our backyard home.

"We do have some pretty cool animals which we bring along with us to our presentations," she said.

"We always bring a blue tongue lizard, a bearded dragon, a tawny frogmouth bird, a crocodile and a couple of different snakes.

"We will usually bring some type of coastal carpet python, so something native to here, and we have a few other pythons that are found out in the desert, so perhaps a black headed python.

"We also try to bring a possum where we can.

"What we are trying to teach the kids is these animals are safe to be around, and what to do if you encounter them in the wild.

"We also try to educate the kids on where these animals can be found, what they like to eat and other basic information."

Elizabeth Boneham, wildlife presenter from Wild Ranger will be doing shows at The Workshops Rail Museum. Cordell Richardson

Children who attend the presentations might also be lucky enough to pat some of the animals after the half hour presentation.

"We will have the crocodile out for holding and patting," Ms Boneham said.

"Depending on how many people are at the presentations, you might also get a hold of one of the snakes."

This kind of work is relatively new for Ms Boneham, but it's a job she absolutely loves.

"I've only been doing this for four months, so I am fairly new," she said.

"But it's honestly the best job in the world."

The Workshops Rail Museum is located on North St, North Ipswich.

For more information visit theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au.