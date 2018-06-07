RAIL EXTENSION: Land at the ready but still no start date

A NEW study into the Ipswich rail corridor is still under way.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the Transport and Main Roads Department's review into planning around the rail corridor, in response to surrounding land use, was still active.

The study has been ongoing for at least six months with Main Roads confirming it was reviewing plans in January.

Land for the extension of the rail line to connect Springfield to Ipswich has been set aside since 2009.

Since, the area around the corridor has experienced significant growth, largely residential development.

Ms Howard said she has been strongly advocating for the rail connection between Springfield and Ipswich but no date has been set for construction.

"The required timing of the Ipswich network extension will be determined as part of a broader rail network investment strategy," Ms Howard said.

"I will continue to fight for this important piece of infrastructure for Ipswich."

The rail extension has become a contentious issue with the State Government saying no commitment would be made until after 2024, when the inner-city project Cross River Rail is due to be finished.

Every day the Western Fwy is gridlocked and that traffic is likely to continue given Ipswich is the fastest growing city in the state.

Ripley, Redbank Plains and Springfield are experiencing rapid development.

Ripley and Redbank Plains were both named 'growth hot spots' in Ipswich City Council's latest Planning and Development Quarterly Report.

In the three months between December and March, 354 people moved into Redbank Plains and 127 new homes were built, according to the report.

Last year, 183 new homes were built in Ripley housing 545 people, according to Ipswich City Council's Planning and Development Annual Report Card.

A further 301 homes were built in South Ripley, housing 956 people.

New development Spring Mountain, at Springfield, is the second fastest growing area with 182 new homes built in the estate between December and March - a growth rate of 155 per cent.

What Main Roads said (in January)

"The Ipswich to Springfield Future Public Passenger Transport Corridor has been preserved since 2009 following extensive community consultation.

The corridor is also identified as a future rail corridor in strategic documents such as SEQ Rail Horizon and Shaping SEQ.

Transport and Main Roads is undertaking a study to review and update rail corridor planning in response to surrounding land use.

The required timing of the extension will be determined as part of a broader rail network investment strategy.

It will consider factors such as whole of network train operating strategies and capacity constraints, as well as population growth along corridors and associated demand forecasts, particularly in peak periods when demand is at its highest.

Redbank Plains' road network is mostly council."