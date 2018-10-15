Train delays for commuters as wet weather lashes Ipswich

COMMUTERS travelling into Brisbane city are facing delays on this wet Monday morning.

Queensland Rail has advised customers travelling on the Ipswich line a track fault at Wacol is causing minor delays travelling in both directions.

"Our crews are en-route and we will continue to keep you updated," a spokesman said.

"We thank you for your patience and are online to assist."

An earlier train was cancelled and commuters are experiencing ten-minute delays on scheduled services.

Wet weather is expected to continue across Ipswich today.