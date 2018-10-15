Menu
Train delays for commuters as wet weather lashes Ipswich

Hayden Johnson
by
15th Oct 2018 8:33 AM

COMMUTERS travelling into Brisbane city are facing delays on this wet Monday morning.

Queensland Rail has advised customers travelling on the Ipswich line a track fault at Wacol is causing minor delays travelling in both directions.

"Our crews are en-route and we will continue to keep you updated," a spokesman said.

"We thank you for your patience and are online to assist."

An earlier train was cancelled and commuters are experiencing ten-minute delays on scheduled services. 

Wet weather is expected to continue across Ipswich today.

ipswich station queensland rail translink wet weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

