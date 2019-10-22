Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trains on the Shorncliffe line are among those affected.
Trains on the Shorncliffe line are among those affected.
News

Rail commuter hell: Long delays across rail network

22nd Oct 2019 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAIL commuters across southeast Queensland are in for a rough start to the day, with trains delayed by up to an hour in both directions following a signal fault at a major station.

Passengers on the Airport, Caboolture, Doomben, Ferny Grove, Redcliffe Peninsula, Shorncliffe and Sunshine Coast line trains are facing delays of up to 60 minutes after a signalling fault at Eagle Junction station.

Translink says technicians are on site as they try to rectify the problem.

Trains on the Shorncliffe line are among those affected.
Trains on the Shorncliffe line are among those affected.

The knock-on effect of the issues on the northside have also impacted southside lines, with delays of up to 30 minutes expected.

Beenleigh, Cleveland, Gold Coast, Ipswich and Springfield line trains are all being impacted, Translink says.

Meanwhile, on the roads, a multi-vehicle crash on Old Cleveland Rd at Gallipoli Rd, Carina, is causing long delays for inbound traffic.

 

More Stories

caboolture doomben ferny grove morning commute redcliffe peninsula shorncliffe sunshine coast train train delays

Top Stories

    Works pushed back as Deebing Creek protestors stand strong

    premium_icon Works pushed back as Deebing Creek protestors stand strong

    News Yuggera woman Karen Coghill said there was evidence of skeletal remains and trenches in the area.

    Help from above: CBD construction takes next steps

    premium_icon Help from above: CBD construction takes next steps

    News A tall crane was built on Saturday as redevelopment works continues.

    Ipswich district officer promoted to chief superintendent

    premium_icon Ipswich district officer promoted to chief superintendent

    Crime Superintendent Innes named as one of three chief superintendents.

    'I love you mum': Teen accused of murder sobs in dock

    premium_icon 'I love you mum': Teen accused of murder sobs in dock

    Crime The teary teen appeared in an Ipswich court today.